A Nigerian lady identified as Violet has shared her heartbreaking story of how she changed in appearance

The young woman who looked so beautiful suddenly began to change after she was diagnosed with scleroderma

In a heartbreaking interview, she threw more light on her condition and gave gratitude to God for life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A 27-year-old lady named Violet Emor has given gratitude to God for preserving her life after being diagnosed with scleroderma.

Scleroderma, also known as systemic sclerosis, is a rare disease that involves the hardening and tightening of the skin.

Lady diagnosed with scleroderma Photo Credit: @violetemor / TikTok

Source: UGC

Violet used to be a chubby beautiful lady before she began noticing changes in her body.

Firstly, she noticed dark spots on her back and then her hands gradually became very dark in colour. This was just after her National Diploma at a polytechnic.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At one point, the sickness took a turn for the worse and she got so lean. This led her to depression to the extent that she could no longer look in the mirror.

Scleroderma has no cure

Speaking during an interview with BBC Pidgin, Violet said she gradually started learning to accept herself the way she is.

According to Violet, the sickness has no cure and she would only be worsening the case if she keeps crying over her condition.

Violet now has a huge following on TikTok where she displays her dance moves and comedy skits for netizens.

Social media reactions

Prince Udoudo said:

"I like the part that she said that the doctor said there is no cure but she does not believe what the doctor said, that she believes she will be okay someday. Hold on to that belief my Dear because na dis kin tin God de take show face well well when hope seems impossible, God fit run am for you. My heart of prayers de with you. You shall be okay again."

Vivien Uzoamaka wrote:

"Father let your hand touch her. There is no one you have touch that is not made whole. Thank You Father Lord God Almighty for healing I. Jesus Christ name."

Ali Ushie commented:

"See as I dey cry here chia Baba God help heal her up I love her courage and her spirit. Divine healing."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady confined to wheelchair by sickness

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady known simply as Shona has shocked many people by graduating from school despite being confined to a wheelchair.

She attended the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, where she studied Nutrition and Dietetics. She first shared her story on her Facebook wall. Shona, 25, became critically ill in 2010 after she was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy, a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. The disease would later send Shona to a wheelchair.

All efforts by her mother who sold all she had to cure the illness proved abortive despite being taken to many places.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng