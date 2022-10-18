Winnie Kabeja is a unique child among her seven siblings, as she has small hands, little fingers and a curved spine

She loves education, and she would walk for over an hour on a daily basis to be to school

The Ugandan girl can hold a pen and write neatly despite her physically challenging condition

A physically challenged young girl has challenged many with how she has broken barriers and lived her life to the fullest.

Ugandan physically challenged Winnie Kabeja loves education. Photo: Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

Winnie Kabeja is a Ugandan girl who was born with small arms, unlike her seven siblings, and a curved spine that looks like a hunchback that many believed to be scoliosis.

The 14-year-old girl loves education, and for that purpose, despite her school being a one-and-a-half-hour walk from home, she has never lost hope.

Ugandan teacher praises physically challenged student

She always arrives late because of the long distance as she always performs her house duties before leaving, as reported by Afrimax English.

"Among the students I teach is a student called Kabeja Winnie. She has difficulties, but when you go back to class activities, Kabeja is very active and she is bright,"Kabeja's history teacher, Steven Omugwaleti praised her.

He adds that he is always impressed by Kabeja's academic performance, as she is among the top three students in the school.

Despite having small hands and little fingers, the teenager can hold a pen and write neatly.

She dreams of becoming a doctor after she graduates from school, and she hopes to help as many people as possible.

Ugandan teen's father speaks

Her father, Charles Wandela, has two wives and 15 children between them, who all live in the same house.

He is a teacher by profession and has been teaching for more than 20 years.

That's why he encourages her daughter to study harder, knowing that many doors will be opened with education.

Back at home, Kabeja can do a number of tasks, including cooking, cleaning, washing clothes and dishes, grazing and cultivating.

She reckons that her condition motivates her to do much more to silence the naysayers in her life.

