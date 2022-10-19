A video showed the beautiful relationship a young teacher has with her students as they expressed love to her

After two kids in her school had unwrapped stick sweets, they took them to her to have a taste

Many social media users who reacted to the video applauded the amiable environment the teacher created in her class

A short video has shown the moment two lovely kids expressed their love to a teacher when she was writing on the board.

They walked to the front to meet her with their stick sweets in their mouths. After calling her attention, the lady bent towards them and they each took turns to give her their sweets.

Many people were wowed by the show of love in the classroom. Photo source: TikTok/@marimar0064

Lovely teacher and her students

Having had a taste of both sticks, she gave them back. To show people how much the kids love her, she said that she is both their mummy and daddy.

Many people who reacted to the clip were amazed as adults funnily asked her if she is taking older students.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Rael Achayo said:

"Do you take students who are 40yrs."

Doris Mpenzwe said:

"No one is talking about the handwriting on the chalkboard."

Chloe 256 said:

"Do you accept school dropouts to come again."

@loris...m256 said:

"I have a feeling that even yo fellow teachers admire u alot."

djkareemAfrica said:

"Am in love to be a kid and u to be my teacher."

Philip Muhinda said:

"Can i be your student."

cal5vin8 said:

"Can't wait to get a child so that this teacher can take care."

