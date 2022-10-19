A Nigerian soldier made his wife feel special during his official decoration as he saluted her as if she were an officer

The beautiful moment got many social media users wishing they also had a partner who is in the Nigerian Army

Among those who reacted to the clip were TikTokers who argued that military life can also be challenging

A video has captured the moment a wife shared in the beautiful celebration of her husband's promotion in the Nigerian Army.

After the soldier had been decorated, he turned towards his superior and saluted. The officer returned the gesture.

The woman smiled as she hugged her husband in video. Photo source: TikTok/@gallantoo

Soldier salutes his wife

Moments after, he faced his wife and gave her a salute. They both hugged as husband and wife for some seconds.

People said that the short video made having a partner in the military lovely.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations and awws pour in

The video has gathered over 11,000 likes with more than 100 comments at the time of writing this report.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Rahama Muhammad said:

"Forget all d lovey dovey stuffs military men will disgrace uno b by sword crossing and all this salute ,congrats sha."

estheradukuyi22@Aochinskin said:

"Awwwhn is the salute for the wife for me, me one day."

user6450498364027 said:

"Congratulations it's all about military life."

FORBES said:

"mk ona work welloooo no be to turn left and right."

lil dikky said:

"U even be captain sef, u still small, i fit use u do PA."

Hammed junaid 85 said:

"Congratulations gallant army may almighty Allah protects you all we know your efforts and sacrifice you makes to protects us."

Emmanuel said:

"If the officer has 2 or 3 wives… na the first wife dey represent or the particular woman he chooses for the occasion?"

juniorepelle said:

"God bless the serving captain. Koom for the snr man."

Bernice said:

"God please I want a military personnel as my hubby."

