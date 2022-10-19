Luck smiled on a Nigerian lad in Alaba Market, Lagos state as he managed to win approximately GHC433,000 sports bet

Problem brewed for the young man as his boss demanded an equal share of GHC216,000 from the win

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the issue as people explained what they would have done if in the lad's shoes

An apprentice in Alaba Market, Lagos hit it big as he won a sports bet of approximately GHC433,000 ((16 million Naira).

According to @oku_yungx who shared the story on Twitter, the lad's master requested that he is given half of the total winning.

The boss wants the winning shared equally. Photo Credit: Twitter/@oku_yungx, Pulse Gh

Source: UGC

The tweep said things ended in the favor of the boss as market people prevailed upon the young man to do it.

"So this boy who is currently undergoing his Apprenticeship with oga at Alaba market won 16 million naira on BET and his boss requested he shared the money into 2. Meaning his boss goes with 8million.

"I hear the market people supported his boss so he had to oblige."

Mixed reactions have trailed how the matter was settled.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@UnrepentantJ said:

"He’s lucky it happened outside Onitsha lol like he won’t see kobo na the boss go take everything."

@Susan_Ubah said:

"The oga just greedy, the boy should have japa (not aboard japa oo, like leave the oga) with the money. That money is more than his settlement."

@Ahoysealord said:

"I hope when it is time for his Oga to settle him, there won't be stories..."

@G5star_ said:

"Omo if na me be the boy I go deny oh say no be me win am .... Well even if I dey give my oga smthn omo 3mill is okay which one come be half kwanu."

@rsvp89 said:

"Hopefully, the boy gets a good lawyer and sue his and get his millions back.

"To take half.... is just cruel.

"Would his boss have done the same if he won 16 million ?!"

@DaCypher said:

"Most people saying yes they agree, the boss is right, the boss should’ve collected all.this and that.. I bet if they were in the apprentice shoe. They would run away with the entire 16 million."

People accompany man to a mosque after he won GHC1m bet with GHC21

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man's community folks had followed him to a mosque after he won N38 million bet using N800.

A short video shared by @bod_republic on Twitter captured the moment the news of his massive winning went rife in the community.

Screams of joy filled the atmosphere, with many thronging the betting center to see things for themselves. The recorder of the clip showed the man's winnings and his N800 stake displayed on a computer in the betting center.

Source: Legit.ng