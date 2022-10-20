A young Nigerian bride sang Lagbaja's Skentele Skontolo at her traditional wedding ceremony as she danced in front of an MC

As the lady sang, drummers performed behind her, with guests acting like her backup singers during the event

Many funnily painted different scenarios that matched her energy, as some said her vibe was so lovely

A video of a bride singing with much energy at a traditional wedding ceremony has got many people reacting differently to it.

The bride held a microphone in the clip and joined the female MC to sing Lagbaja's Skentele Skontolo. The lyrics of her Yoruba songs talked about cowardly enemies not being confident enough to confront people.

Many people said that they love the bride's energy. Photo source: TikTok/@damilolathealaga

Very happy bride

As she sang, she danced passionately to show she was happy about her wedding and nothing could steal her joy.

Her bridesmaids and guests also danced along. Many people said that they watched the clips many times over.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user1595561826384 said:

"This reaction is when you looking at his ex girlfriend in the party. congrat sis."

mhizkeji1237 said:

"When the mother inlaw already said over my dead body u will marry my son."

Rahma Musah said:

"The people that said she will never get married are there."

Black diamond said:

"Me on my wedding day when I see my oloriburuku friendships."

ifeoluwa_09 said:

"Awwwnn. I had goosebumps watching this."

CRAZY SCORPIO said:

"I love her vibe more clips of this bride please."

Steph KuveDigital said:

"Oh boy I watched this more than 5x. So cute."

Temitayo Abdul said:

"Abeg make una the invite me come this kinda wedding."

Bread shared at wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video of the wedding souvenirs that were shared at a wedding ceremony. Loaves of Agege bread were packaged and given to each guest.

The guests look surprised when they got their gifts as they could not just believe what was happening.

The lady who shared the video captioned it:

"One thing bout my dad..he gon show out every time."

