A disabled hustler has gone viral on TikTok after a video showed him loading sand into a waiting tipper

The physically challenged hustler has been called a hero because of his refusal to be a beggar or to be idle

A physically challenged man has been seen in a viral TikTok video loading sand into a tipper.

The hustler has attracted praise and appreciation because of his refusal to be idle even with his condition. The video was posted by Collins Favour.

The determined hustler has been praised because of his hard-working spirit. Photo credit: Tiktok/@collinsfavour02.

Source: UGC

The man, whose name was not disclosed, appears to be an amputee as he only has one leg complete.

The second leg is supported with the aide of a crutch which he positioned well to support his weight. That way, he was able to stand as he used shovel to scoop sand and throw it up high into the waiting tipper.

Watch the video below:

Continue working hard, netizens advise him

The location where the video was captured is not known, but the man has been encouraged to continue working hard.

Many have called him a hero over his dogged determination to earn an honest living despite his condition.

@user7992681262560 said:

"Keep pushing brother god will bless you."

@Daniel commented:

"God is your strength."

@Don dudu said:

"Oh God."

@Jonathan Emeka618 said:

"Remain strong brother."

@changer said:

"I feel so sad on this."

@Afemi Godstime reacted:

"God bless men."

@Qwesi Ishmael said:

"God will bless you."

@ONYII C said:

"Bro don't worry it's gonna be fine someday."

Disabled man who worked at construction site gets help from Apostle Chibuzor of OPM church

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man who worked at a construction site got helped by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

The man who is disabled worked with the aide of a crutch. He was seen carrying blocks on his head.

The video caused a lot of stir online and broke many hearts.

The man of God later invited him to Port Harcourt and sent him to Cyprus for further education.

Source: Legit.ng