A young Nigerian girl was overwhelmed with sadness after her mother lost a dancing competition

Her mother lost against nine other women who slugged it out to win the prize of a grinding machine

In an emotional video, both mother and daughter shed tears as the winning lady jubilated behind them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Emotional reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian girl weeping hard because her mother lost a grinding machine dance contest.

A TikToker, @amazing_people111, who shared the video, narrated that there were 10 women who slugged it out to win the grinding machine.

The girl wept profusely. Photo Credit: TikTok/@amazing_people111

Source: UGC

The event host tried to comfort the crying girl as he tried to locate her mother. A woman believed to be her mother eventually appeared on the scene and began petting the girl.

The girl refused to be consoled and afterwards, her mother also broke down. The woman could be seen wiping tears with her wrapper from the corner of her eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I feel pity for her. Her mum lost the dancing competition and she was not able to get the grinding machine We have just one grinding machine.. Out of 10 people, we have two left.. anyone who dance well we go home with the grinding machine," the poster wrote beneath the clip.

Watch the video below:

People sought to help them

Paradise2245 said:

"How can people help them please?"

gracejonah758 said:

"I wish I have even it it's Little I would have helped."

Becky Lenka said:

"Oh my God how i wish i can help this family."

ataisijerry said:

"How do I get intouch with this girl and the mother?"

alayotiti205 said:

"See as I dey cry God bless me so I can bless others too."

Ken joe said:

"Please how much is the grinding machine? And how can I locate them."

gabgrace13 said:

"Eeyaa, dod theu now give them the grinding machine ? her hope was on that grinding machine ....in life you loose some , you win some."

Girl shows off mum as she hawks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a girl had flaunted her mother, who hawks for a living.

In a video reposted by @saintavenue_ent1, the lady did a velfie with a woman hawking and claimed that the hawker is her mum.

According to her, she decided to follow her mum to hawk that day and showered encomiums on the hawker. She expressed her love for her mother as she proudly flaunted the hardworking woman.

Wording on the video reads:

"I love my mum so much, she is hardworking and industrious. I followed her to hawk her business today."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng