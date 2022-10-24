Many internet users are not about to risk their lives against a massive snake for a car, and they made it clear

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared a video showing two men pulling a massive snake from the wheel arch of a car

The comment section was quickly filled with people letting everyone know that the snake could have their car

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Snakes are a big no for many people. So, when peeps saw men pulling a massive snake from the wheel arch of a car, they swiftly removed themselves from the situation.

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared a video of two men pulling a massive snake from a car, with SA peeps running. Image: Twitter / @VehicleTrackerz

Source: UGC

Not only are snakes seen as a bad omen in many African cultures, but they are also just generally creepy and scary to many people.

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared the video showing two men pulling the huge snake out of the car's body. That thing must have been at least two meters long!

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The people of Mzansi say it is a no from them

Many peeps did not hesitate in saying that they would have burned the car with the snake and ran, never looking back. This is not something they would have ever dealt with. The comments are hilarious.

Take a look:

@tawazwilson said:

“White folks are just on another level when it comes to catching wildlife animals.”

@BENZONICE said:

“I would have burnt that thing with the car.”

@_furnx said:

“Nah bruh it can keep the car.”

@muzie428 said:

“I'd leave the car and walk home.”

@mo__builder said:

“ I’d faint.”

@TaaiV said:

Man runs for his life as massive snake goes after car: “snake is now the proud owner of a Land Rover”

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a goosebump-raising video of a massive snake chasing a car was shared online, and online users could not help but share their laughs and reactions.

The clip was shared by online user @iamhe1di on TikTok and sees the large and long reptile go after a Land Rover. One of the men in the clip is seen running out of the car in an attempt to evade the snake. It is not clear what type of snake it is but the video is giving serious Anaconda horror movie vibes.

Online users have questioned the logic of running out of the vehicle, saying the guy would have been safer if he had stayed inside.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za