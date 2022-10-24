A video of a brickmaker making supplications to God in public has elicited mixed reactions on social media

The construction worker was seen fetching sand to mould blocks when he suddenly stopped and went on his knees in prayer

Social media users have praised the man for his open heartfelt prayer, with many wishing him well

Prayer can be termed a devout petition to God and a construction worker did his at his workplace without shame.

In a heartwarming video on TikTok, the man was seen using a shovel to fill a metal-like container with sand in a bid to make concrete bricks.

The young man cried out to God. Photo Credit: TikTok/@raboijanejan0

However, he stopped halfway into his work and went on his knees with his hands on the ground to make supplications to God.

The wording on the video explained that the man does that anytime he feels he can not hold it anymore. His video melted hearts on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Agreement Vukeya said:

"That is me where i work every 12pm i go to the bathroom and pray criying so hard,and i know one day God will change my story."

Agent no 8 said:

"This guy is thanking God for the life he has been given many wish they were here today but it was not possible. money, job and wife will follow."

Sekonda said:

"My current situation,once I enter the washroom this what I do n pray ,may the Lord bless the work of our hands it's not easy."

Jackie daughter to Jesus said:

"That's me...I Mighty not be able to kneel down,,instead I just pray from wherever I am..God knows my hrts desire be blessed."

Khanyi_ngwane said:

"As long as u are not doing anything wrong to anyone God will surely bless u. Hang in there your time is coming. Love and light."

Wa-Njeri said:

"I remember when I was doing construction work in Nyeri. I had made one room an alter. During the lunch break I used to go there and pray. God did it."

siphomashifane_ said:

"A praying man is a powerful man may the lord turn on de lights of heaven to shine on you."

