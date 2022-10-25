A TikTok account, @popup_gh, shared an interesting video of four students who waited after school to dance

Two of the kids challenged each other as one of them made a funny selfie move that got many people talking

Social media users who reacted to the video said that the kids must think highly of their dance moves

A short video has shown the moment some students were secretly captured on camera as they waited for themselves after school hours.

Taking a position as if they were going to engage in a physical fight, one of the boys started making dance moves.

Many were amazed at how they were serious with their funny dance styles. Photo source: TikTok/@popup_gh

Dance battle after school hours

While that was going on, two other boys stood by to watch. After the first person was done with his moves, the second competitor went into some funnier moves.

They kept dancing for some seconds before all of them laughed and dispersed. Many people wondered what kind of students wait after school hours just to outmatch themselves in dance compettion.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 200 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Elon_Rex said:

"The selfie move is mad."

Efya serwaa said:

"They are serious dancers in their mind."

kwekuscareygh said:

"This is called street Battle oooh."

amaruler.org said:

"They are both good dancers."

MINION said:

"If wear this uniform to the center before gather here."

3.thymes said:

"I used to do this with my friends back home."

Younggaza436 said:

"I’m sure they argue at school that one know how to dance than other so they need a challenge after school."

Source: Legit.ng