A poor man on the street got many people praising his good spoken English as he conversed with a lady

The man named Bonga told her that most people know him on the street, so not having a contact number should not be a problem

After listening to him talk, people were moved and wanted to donate to him so his life could take a good turn

A video shared by a lady, @mrssafinalist2022, showed a poor man, Bonga, on the street, speaking very impeccable English Language to her.

Standing beside the lady's car, the man amazed her with his perfect spoken English as he talked about many things, including his life.

People said that they will like to contribute to his welfare. Photo source: TikTok/@mrssafinalist2022

Source: UGC

Man showed brilliance

At some point in the TikTok video, Bonga even had to correct her pronunciation in a very gentle way. The man's smile also warmed hearts.

People urged @mrssafinalist2022 to set up a way people can contribute voluntarily towards the man's welfare.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over one million views with thousands of likes. Below are some of the reactions:

marciamotaung said:

"Radio stations should hire this guy ....voice of Radio."

Thula Jnr Mhlongo said:

"So intelligent fluent in Afrikaans as well."

hunxho320 said:

"not him correcting her pronunciation with a smile."

nomas309.. Mokgadi said:

"Watched his interview on a podcast.. Very intelligent."

Tee official said:

"Well spoken and well articulated, may God bless this man with a stable and well paying job because he is seems properly educated."

Tau Lj Kgare said:

"Can he borrow me his English? I have an interview."

Prophet_Simonwells said:

"I want this guy I can pay him to do my voice overs....."

Source: Legit.ng