A Nigerian lady, @ivanilla_africa, got many people praising her after she paid for all the seats in a keke

The lady revealed that she took pity on the man because he could not see a passenger to pick up aside her

After giving the man money for all the passengers he did not get, the lady did not wait to see how he would react

A young lady, @ivanilla_africa, filmed when she took an aboboyaa to her destination and the driver could not get another passenger throughout the journey.

In the TikTok video, she stated that the trip was very awkward for her as she reasoned that the man would not be making much.

Many people told her that they have done the same thing before. Photo source: TikTok/@ivanilla_africa

Lady blessed keke driver

After alighting at her bus stop, the young lady calculated the fares for the empty seats and paid.

She did not look back for any appreciation after giving him the money. People praised her generosity.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwayemi Precious said:

"Yeah sometimes I help the call customers, omo to be an over thinker and a nice person no be small job."

SAMUEL EMMANUEL said:

"I swr, it will now look like ur cursed or something, buh sha when I got to my destination, I paid for thr while sit, just to make him happy."

She replied:

"Let him not think he carried bad luck."

Odoh Chinyere Lynda said:

"Same had happened to me, like am d only person he carried from second gate awada police to Tarzan bro I gave him #500 cuz is 100 per head."

J.J said:

"it once happened to me..I really felt bad for this driver like I was the cause of it. I had to give him 1k instead of the 200 I had to pay."

Apple Eater said:

"The fact that you didn’t look back. God bless you for the genuine kindness, Ma’am. You’ll increase on all levels. Amen."

IFfyprec said:

"lol. expecially taxi. if I have the money I will but if I don't I will try to engage him in small talk to at least make the ride lively. e dey pain."

