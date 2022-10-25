Amou Haji had stayed for more than half a century without a shower, opting to stay without a bath for fear it would make him sick

The 94-year-old who had stayed single until his death was reported to have passed on by Iranian state media (IRNA).

According to IRNA News, Amou died in the village of Dejgah, the southern province of Fars in the Islamic republic

A man who was dubbed the world's dirtiest man has died.

The world's dirtiest man Abou Haji has died aged 94. Abou had stayed for over 6o-years without a shower for fear it would make him sick. Photo: AFP.

Dirtiest man

Iranian Amou Haji became popular after it emerged that he had not taken a bath for more than sixty years.

According to Daily Mail, Iranian state media IRNA reported the passing on of the aging man who had kept off the bathrooms for fear showering would make him sick.

Iranian state media IRNA News announced that Amou died in the village of Dejgah, the southern province of Fars in the Islamic republic.

