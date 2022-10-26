A little baby cleverly escaped and came outside after she was put on a veranda with a strong iron door

In a video posted on TikTok, she wisely crawled out by first putting her head into one of the small holes

Her ability to manoeuvre her way out has stunned TikTokers who referred to the short clip as 'prison break'

A clever baby who was kept on a veranda with a big iron door devised a means and came out unscathed.

Akintunde Samuel, who posted the video on TikTok, tagged it 'prison break', and many have agreed with him.

The baby's ability to make it out has stunned many netizens. Photo credit: TikTok/@harkin2de.

Nobody was in sight when she started to make moves to come out of the veranda and explore the environment.

It didn't take her much time to make it out of the 'prison'. She first put her small head in one of the box-like holes in the iron door.

Her body followed in a matter of seconds and she was out of the place. Her ability to do that has been described as legendary.

Some, however, called out those who put the baby there, saying it may not be safe for her since there is an open drainage nearby.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

TikTokers quickly took to the comment section to bare their minds on the video. Some praised the baby for her dexterity, others called for her to be watched closely to avoid injuries. See some of the comments below:

@peacesunshyne said:

"Please not safe. Help us online aunties to watch her."

@adenikemijustina2018 reacted:

"Sharp girl."

@murreena reacted:

"That place looks risky."

@gabgrace13 said:

"The person doing the video was watching her."

@deboraholuyoriore commented:

"Please take care of her."

@R Kelly commented:

"You think she can't make way?"

@josephineokoro307 said:

"Very dangerous, please do something about it."

