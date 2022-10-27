A short video that has gone viral has shown passengers praying for their dear lives as their aeroplane faced turbulence

Many people could be heard calling on Jesus to give them a saving grace from the imminent danger

Social media users who reacted to the video said though some people found the clip funny, it was not

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video shared by Yabaleft Online has shown the moment passengers were in utmost confusion as they experienced air turbulence.

The person filming the scene was also not at rest as the video kept moving around. Some passengers were seen in disarray with items flung around.

A man could be heard telling God that they are sorry. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: UGC

Air turbulence made passengers pray

A man's voice could be heard as he prayed. Others were also asking God to save them from the life-threatening situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The man said:

"Father, just do this for us, please...."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of turbulence

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

ayomidate said:

"Till you enter, you will know it’s not funny!"

mide.ff said:

"One thing people don’t understand is a turbulence can never let a plan crash, read about the physics, it basically 95% not possible."

egie_murphy said:

"The funniest thing I have seen in a long while."

ksolo_hitz said:

"Na during turbulence everybody dey unite with one voice pray with eyes open looking out for what will happen next."

loola.o.blings said:

"God please, may I never experience this in my life."

comedian_freemouth said:

"What are you people sorry for shuoooooooooooo, abi them commit group sin?"

22-Year-Old Lady Makes History as Jamaica's First Muslim Woman Pilot: "I Hope that I have Inspired Others"

A young lady, Hassanah Al-Saba, has made history as the first Muslim woman pilot in Jamaica after receiving her license. She passed her flight exam on August 25 and received her license on August 29.

The 22-year-old's story went viral in Jamaica and beyond the shores of the Caribbean country. The global reach of Hassanah equally shocked her, to which she reacted, "'I couldn’t believe that it was me on the TV and in the paper."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng