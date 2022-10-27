A distraught Nigerian boy has lamented his fate after spilling his grandmother's puff-puff worth the sum of GH₵125.96

In a video making the rounds on TikTok, the boy was sighted picking the delicacy on the road and putting them in a tray

He was approached by a very kindhearted lady who was eager to help him pay for the spilt puff-puff

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian kid sent by his grandmother to go and sell puff-puff has spilt it on the road.

In a short TikTok clip shared by @goyavictory, the boy was busy picking the puff-puff and lamenting his fate when he gets home.

The boy was lucky as he was helped to pay for the 'puf puf' by Victory. Photo credit: TikTok/@goyavictory.

Source: UGC

He was approached and questioned by Victory and he told her that his grandmother won't be happy at all when he gets home to break the ugly news.

He refuses to sell the spilt 'puf puf'

Unlike what many would do, the wise boy said he is no longer going to sell the damaged puff-puff. According to him, he was picking them up to show to his grandmother, so she won't think he was lying.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said the whole thing in the tray was worth about N3,900. The end of the clip shows the lady holding some cash.

Comments under the video suggest that the lady did help the kid offset the huge problem as people showered her with encomiums for her nice action.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ebonylatush said:

"God bless you."

@user8361927405005 commented:

"Omo he is good for not trying to sell it to people. Thank you for helping ma."

@Rejoice said:

"God bless you ma."

@jessypat8 commented:

"I did same today ooo."

@LIL said:

"God will continue to enrich you."

@chrix said:

"Mama, God will replenish your pocket from the act of kindness."

"Marriage Material" Market Woman Explains how she can use GHc20 to Prepare Banku & fufu Read more:

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that at the Madina Market, a woman was able to explain how she can manage to prepare standard banku & fufu with just GHc20.

Many have been hailing her for being a 'marriage material' after she enlisted her ingredients to YEN.com.gh's Nanaday.

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the popular views shared about the video in the comment section of the video on Facebook.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng