A 46-year-old man singlehandedly improved the lot of people living in his village by building roads for them

The father of two, identified as Faustin Kimaro, has been in the business of doing roads voluntarily for the past 20 years

According to him, God gave him an idea that inspired him to work despite criticisms and no recognition

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man from Bukoni in the Southern part of Tanzania has been praised for transforming his village thanks to the roads he constructed singlehandedly.

The 46-year-old father of two, Faustin Kimaro, does the road construction using local tools like a digger.

Kimaro built roads in his community by himself. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Source: UGC

Afrimax visited Kimaro in his hometown and shared a video showing some of the roads he built himself.

Kimaro started at age 17

The man who lost his wife to a fatal car accident in 2006 told Afrimax that he started at 17 and dug daily.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said the community lacked roads since 1994 and had only small bushes and paths for pedestrians.

But what made him begin digging was an idea he claimed God gave him.

"One day God gave me an idea. It was kind of a vision where I could see someone in this village sick but failing to go to the hospital. I even wondered if one can die here, what would happen?

"I then picked up my ho*e and started constructing the road," he said.

He said some people had criticised him, saying there would be no reward for his effort, but Kimaro doesn't care. Kimaro said no one has ever paid him a dime, though.

"I do this for people with cars and in return they do nothing for me. They believe I am supposed to do this..."

Kimaro also uses stones and soils to smoothen the roads.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Angela Jackman said:

"May God continue to give you the strength the mindset and the ability to keep doing the kindness you're doing."

Inez Sangare said:

"People think everything is Money an idea Will Bring U to Wealth Yes Look at how this man think of a road for everyone he is an outstanding Person."

Cecil Samuel said:

"Great man may God' bless and keep him safe always, I hope that people will start helping him and family financially."

The Israelite Woman Homestead said:

"This man is truly an example. The people of the village should help in the construction because they are benefitting from the roads. Teamwork makes the dream achievable in a faster time frame.

"People must learn to take the initiative to do things on their own like he is doing for the greater good of everyone. May God continue to give him the ability, good health, and strength to continue doing good works."

"Youths Should Go back To the Farms": 26-Year-Old Nigerian Graduate Who Earns a Living as Farmer Gives Reasons

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian celebrity farmer Jeremiah Justice sharing details of his profession and why he believes young Nigerians should resume farming.

In an exclusive chat, he dismissed the notion that farming is a shameful profession and pointed out the flexibility of farming. He said;

"Farming is flexible. It permits you to do any other business you wish to do."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng