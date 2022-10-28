Baby Uses Smartphone To Do Video Call With Dad, Their Conversation Goes Viral

A mum helped her baby boy to have a phone conversation with his father who was away from home

The adorable baby named Muna was happy to see his father's face even though he could barely talk

As his father hailed him in Igbo language, Muna kept muttering some baby sounds in response

An adorable baby made good use of internet technology as he had a conversation with his daddy.

Baby Muna was seen in a TikTok video posted by @ella___obaego having a great video call with his daddy who was away from home.

Baby Muna got so excited after seeing his father in the video call. Photo credit: TikTok/@ella_obaego.

Source: UGC

Muna's mother had the phone well positioned in front of the baby who was struggling to sit straight.

He came closer the moment he noticed his father's face and heard his voice from the smartphone which was on loudspeaker.

Baby Muna mutters some sounds

Baby Muna recognised his father and made some interesting sounds in response.

As the daddy hailed him in Igbo, saying "taata m o!" he continued to giggle in total happiness.

Watch the video below:

A lot of TikTokers have expressed delight at the nice video of baby Muna's call with his father. See some of the reactions below:

@Ijeleonyegboo said:

"I love this. If na my pikin he go carry the phone put for mouth."

@Cutielogistics commented:

"Better buy something for him oooo."

@Foreign girl said:

"Wow he is sitting."

@yakubusaretu reacted:

"Wow smart baby."

@sarahodozi60 commented:

"Woo beautiful."

