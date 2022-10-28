One woman knew she could not dance, but she did it anyway and shared it on social media for the world to see

TikTok user Mckenzie Hargreaves did a viral dance challenge and she put her heart, and soul into every move

Clocking 991k views, the clip had people cry-laughing at the woman’s hilarious moves and awesome sense of humour

Let’s be honest, dancing is not for everyone. One beautiful young woman attempted a viral dance challenge and realized quickly that she had no groove.

TikTok user Mckenzie Hargreaves knows she can't dance but that will not stop her from doing it anyway. Image: TikTok / Mckenzie Hargreaves

While every young person wants to go viral on social media for having the best moves, some go viral for not, and that’s okay too.

TikTok user Mckenzie Hargreaves embraced her inability to dance by sharing a dance challenge clip that went all wrong. Sis took the knock with grace, and we love it!

“Who ever said white girls can’t dance…”

Social media users live for the stunners sense of humour

Knowing that she fully understood her rhythm was off just made the clip that much funnier. People appreciated her humour, and that is what got her 991k views.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Melli Zee said:

“I did not expect that after such a strong, confident start ”

@user1735420764846 said:

“Girl danced like no one’s watching ”

@Seval & Evva said:

“Your humor is on point you started so confident and then… THAT I can't.”

@user5376739875238 said:

“We have a winner, cancel the challenge!! ”

@Sebsmith17 said:

“caption had me fooooooled.”

