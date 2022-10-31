Screenshots of WhatsApp chats supposedly between a female bank manager and a colleague got people talking

In the screenshots, the woman pestered the man, asking for a relationship even though they were both married

The woman bombarded the man with WhatsApp calls and chats, wanting to know why he had been avoiding her

A Twitter user, Gbenga Samuel-Wemimo, has shared screenshots of chats between a married bank manager and her colleague.

Despite the fact that both of them are married, the woman kept sending repeated messages to the man without resting.

The woman kept sending the man long WhatsApp chats to get him. Photo source: @GbengaWemimo

Source: Twitter

I know you're married, manager pesters male colleague

At the start of their WhatsApp chats, the man had to clearly state that he is married so there won't be any assumptions along the way.

On that, the woman said:

"I know u re married now with kids. We are both mature to handle things maturely."

At a point during their chat, the woman complained about the man avoiding her. She even added that the man came to her branch without saying hi. In her words:

"You started avoiding me since you know I'm a social media person.... I'm looking for a lover because I'm not a lover girl too."

See the post below:

Netizens share mixed feelings

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@hiladyann said:

"I guess nobody has ever rejected her ridiculous offer before , Reporting her with evidence will do the magic or declaring her transfer to far away north . No means No!"

@GbengaYombo said:

"I know this is not a laughing matter but You were busy. No."

@globalkay said:

"A philanderer like this woman won't stop cos you said NO. She will eventually find a driver or gateman to cheat with. I really pity her husband cos he's dead meat & he has no clue."

@chinaydo said:

"She has seen a huge account balance that's why."

@hiladyann replied:

"So? Contentment is key . Married means staying faithful to your spouse and leaving other men alone whether they are rich, wealthy , tall or short , handsome or speak eloquently."

Source: Legit.ng