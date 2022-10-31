A video of a young lady showing off her extra-long blonde braids has gone viral on social media

In the video, she is seen walking several inches from the camera in order to capture the full length of her braids

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions among several internet users

Fashion is art and a form of expression for a lot of people. And sometimes, things can get interesting with some people.

A young lady recently got people scratching their heads after she showed off the nature of her braided hairdo.

Photos of the braided hairstyle. Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

In the video, she is seen in the middle of the road, walking several inches away from the camera, showing the full length of her hair, which drags on the floor.

Social media users react to video of Rapunzel braids

While some people pointed out that it could be a Halloween costume, others found the hairstyle ridiculous.

Check out some comments below:

iiamkendo:

"Please come my street and walk around. It needs to be mopped too."

oouhoestory__:

"No wonder the street clean mobile lawma."

chioma4eva:

"Biko has psych unit made their head count this morning to make sure all the patients are in their beds because what am seeing is indicating a suspicion of escape...warisdiz "

mc_daprince:

"Auntie abeg come sweep my compound."

__omobonike__:

"Rubbish u just punished the person who made the hair."

datblackwoman2.0:

"Its Halloween and she was ‘hood Rapunzel’. It was a costume."

khaleesi_brown:

"How will she sleep, eat, walk, think? Even paracetamol cannot cure her headache. My gender and walaha ‍♀️"

koko_homes:

"I pity the hair stylists... The one that made it and the one that'll loose it"

mariams_nest1:

"Them fit use this one fetch water inside well."

