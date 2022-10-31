A Nigerian man got people inspired on TikTok when he broke his piggy bank and counted a large amount of money he saved in it

The young man named Offwhite first brought out the large box, cracked it open and showed off crumpled N1000 notes

He then arranged the money neatly in bundles of N500,000 and then proudly displayed them for the camera

A Nigerian man has inspired people on TikTok after he proudly showed off the N5.5 million (almost GHC160k) he has saved in his piggy bank.

In a viral video he posted on his TikTok handle @offwhite633, he brought out a large wooden box and carefully cracked it open.

The Nigerian man has inspired many people with his disciplined saving for being able to save N5.5 million in his piggy bank. Photo credit: TikTok/@offwhite633.

Source: UGC

His followers on TikTok were surprised at the large quantity of crumpled 1000 Naira notes in the box.

The man saves N5.5 in piggy bank

Offwhite shared follow-up videos to show when he had finished counting the money and had arranged them in bundles of N500,000.

A simple count of the bundles in the last video shows that they are 11 in number, meaning he was able to save N5.5 million.

Offwhite did not mention when he started dropping money in the box.

Watch one of the videos below:

Social media users react to video

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the videos shared by Offwhite. Many got inspired and said they will attempt saving money too.

Some advised him to take the money to the bank before the Central Bank of Nigeria redesigns the Naira. See a few of the reactions below:

@Chidera Dominic said:

"Bro spend your money before dem design currency."

@juniorepelle commented:

"How much be Benz again?"

@omejeobinna97 said:

"Nah man you be but some people won't understand, congratulations."

@Gina posh reacted:

"Nice one you must be very disciplined to do this. I tried, but I couldn’t."

@wirelessbullet

"You really try, give me tips to save without breaking it before the time.""

Nigerian lady counts N291k saved in her piggy bank

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady broke her piggy bank and counted N291k.

According to the lady named Innocentia Olisa, she has been saving the money since last year.

Innocentia joked that she wanted to use the money to buy a Toyota Venza.

Source: Legit.ng