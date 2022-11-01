A teenage girl has gone viral because of the nice way she whined her waist while carrying fish on her head

The girl who is a hawker gathered a crowd in a market and had them massively entertained with her talents

She danced accurately to 'Cough', the hit single released by Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, who has been tagged to the video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian teenager has gone viral on TikTok due to her amazing dance talent which she displayed in the market.

In a video posted by @pulsenigeria247, the beautiful girl who hawks fish was captured dancing accurately to 'Cough' by Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel.

The girl danced to 'Cough' by Kizz Daniel and pulled crowd inside a market. Photo credit: TikTok/@pulsenigeria247.

Source: UGC

The most amazing thing is that she did not put her fish down before the performance as she still had it on her head.

The teenage girl nailed 'Cough' by Kizz Daniel

A crowd of admirers milled around her in the market with some using their smartphones to capture the awesome moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She started with amazing body moves, twisting her upper body to the tune of Kizz Daniel's hit track.

She then bent down with the fish on her head and then confidently whined her waist so powerfully that her audience screamed in excitement.

Kizz Daniel has been tagged to the video because some people believe he should see what the girl did.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Alex Marandos Konneh said:

"She doesn't trust anyone with her markets, that's while she stay having it on her head and doing her free style."

@jayruball1 said:

"Nigeria is heaven."

@Phatash said:

"If the mum sees this video and she con be like “mama market no good today” me as the mum."

@okerechistanley commented:

"Poverty change many destiny of us in this country, we're not opportune to do what we're best to do."

@sparkling Gold said:

"If the fish fall just go sleep for main road. No try enter house."

Pretty girl in school uniform dances in viral video

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that a little girl danced so nicely in her school uniform.

The girl pulled a massive crowd with her beautiful performance which was done in her school.

She was able to convince people both online and offline that she has a good dancing talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng