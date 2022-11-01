Adom TV's former host, Adwoa Saah, has recently opened up about some of her low moments after moving abroad with her husband

The former Kumkum Bhagya host revealed that her acquired degrees and certificates in Ghana were invalid abroad, and she could not land a full-time job hence was jobless for a while

She later got a job as a caretaker for older people and sick individuals, but a colleague told a lie about her, and she ended up getting fired

Adwoa Saah, the former host of the once-popular Adom TV show, Kumkum Bhagya, has recently opened up about some of the hardships she experienced after leaving Ghana for the UK.

In an interview with Emelia Brobbery on the 'Okukuseku The Talk Show,' Adwoa recounted that she had to leave the 'Kumkum Bhagya' show and move abroad after marrying her husband. Her qualifications, however, were not valid abroad, and she could not land a full-time job in the media space, so she had to resort to working as a caretaker to survive.

Adwoa admitted that life was very difficult, and her husband once cried and apologized for bringing her abroad and halting her career growth when he saw her washing bowls at work.

The former TV show host also shared that one unforgettable moment for her was when a colleague at work gave a false account about her which ended up getting her fired.

The driven Ghanaian woman shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

Adwoa Saah: I made Huge Money Hosting Kumkum Bhagya, but I Quit Because my Life was in Danger

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Adwoa Saah revealed the reason why she had to let go of the thriving show she worked hard for.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GhSplash.com had Adwoa narrating that she made great money and got many endorsements from being the host of Kumkum Bhagya, but she had to quit because her life was in danger.

Saah shared that she used to get many attacks after becoming the number one most sought-after TV presenter in Ghana.

Adwoa said she got a call one day from her pastor in Action chapel, and he informed her that her life was in danger and she needed to leave the show.

