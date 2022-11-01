A pretty little girl caused a scene in school after arriving at her class dressed in a complete police uniform

In a video shared via Twitter, the little girl entered her class and the teacher was so surprised to see her

The excited teacher held her hands and asked the pupils to make sure they behave themselves or get arrested

A teacher got so excited after her pupil dressed like a police officer to class.

Apparently, the school held its career day and the little girl graced the occasion in a police uniform.

Little girl dresses like police officer Photo Credit: @Martins Ifijeh

In a heartwarming video, the girl entered her class dressed like police and the teacher marvelled after sighting her.

She held her by the hands and took her to some other classes where she warned the pupils to behave themselves or get arrested.

Social media reactions

Iam Izzy said:

"At least she is not a Nigeria Police! Na swear I got swear for you for trying to ruin her career!"

Techie wrote:

"I felt relieved after I watched the video and realised it's not in Nigeria. It would have been crazy if it was in this country. Her parents no go ever gree seff cos what madness."

Ayodele Joel reacted:

"God bless your daughter! Irrespective of the country she wishes to service. Humanity will know her name for good and in all good things."

Anietie Gee said:

"Am sure this ain't NP uniform so @BenHundeyin don't flatter yourself cos we all know your modus operandi here in Nigeria and no parent will support nor endorse "Nigerian police" to their offsprings as a noble profession."

King Weirdo added:

"Kudos Boss. That's not Nigerian police uniform but South African police uniform that reminds me of school uniform rochas okorocha gave to students in imo state."

Abubakar Jnr stated:

"U go wear fire fighter dress go school in Nigeria asper career day. You're ready for humiliation be that."

See tweet below:

Little girl dresses like police on career day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Abuja police public relations officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has shared a photo of a kid, Lawal Mazeedatul Khair Adesuwa, who wants to be an officer in the future.

Officer Olumuyiwa revealed that the girl is in Nursery 2. He promised to keep monitoring Adesuwa's progress as he wished her well.

The 5-year -old dressed as a policewoman for her school's career day. She was described as an "intelligent and occasionally hyperactive" kid.

