A female entrepreneur sent social media users into a frenzy after flaunting her pet which is a catfish

The excited lady gushed over her albino catfish as she celebrated its 4th birthday with a lovely video

According to the lady who is into fish farming, her albino catfish is never going to be put up for sale

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her albino catfish.

In a TikTok video, the fish farming who runs the outfit called Mamijo Farms said she got the catfish four years ago.

She gushed over the catfish. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mamijo_farms

Source: UGC

Her TikTok post had snaps showing her holding up the albino catfish she described as her pet. Responding to netizens who found her showcase hilarious, the lady said it is never going to be put up for sale.

On how she cares for it, the businesswoman said she keeps it in an aquarium. She expressed her love for it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Biola Oladele515 said:

"U too dey stress this albino fish o."

Cyndy said:

"Something you suppose kill chop."

user5173457795851 said:

"This fish go over sweet ooo.... how much pls."

I_am_limat said:

"Return it back to water.. you can put a mark it so if any other person catches it they won’t kill it."

Flourine Smith said:

"It's looks really beautiful sha."

Tina's Closet said:

"Jesus so this is really I saw this fish in my dreams."

herrietta said:

"U know say e go sweet well well if u use an do better pepper soup."

Source: Legit.ng