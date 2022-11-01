Nigerian singer Davido has lost one of his children, his baby boy Ifeanyi and it is a hard loss to bear

Different reactions have taken over social media, with many people sending prayers to the singer, Ifeanyi's mum Chioma and the Adelekes

A photo of Davido on one of his numerous fan pages holding Ifeanyi as a newborn in the hospital sparked some more emotional reactions

The death of Davido's Ifeanyi has moved on from being just a rumour to reality and it has been such a hard pill for Nigerians to swallow.

Fans, colleagues, and other celebrities have taken to social media to send condolence messages to Davido and Chioma over the tragic loss.

Davido holds newborn Ifeanyi in the hospital Photo credit: @davido/@daviidoofficial.fanpage

Knowing how much the 30BG boss loves all his kids, the death of his heir apparent is a huge blow to him.

A fan page has shared a photo of Davido holding Ifeanyi for the first time after he was born.

The singer had a huge smile on his face, one which had never left his lips towards the boy till his last days, as he looked down at his bundle of joy.

See the post below:

Reactions to the post

mimi.victor.5036:

"God will strengthen you and comfort you and chi our prayers are with you another twins on the way. Ify is with his heavenly father."

wisdomencephalon:

"So this is true! Chai!!!!!!!!. So painful. That very energetic boy Chai! It is a pity."

doriciadcodereuben:

"Oh my God."

asogwachiamakaruth:

"May his soul rest in the bosom of the lord"

mbanasoamarachi:

"So this is true ohh my God it's too painful."

hafsat6472:

"This boys death was stage because that house is always filled with many people so nobody will tell me he or she didn't noticed that little was not inside."

Slimcase slams colleagues for moving on quickly after Ifeanyi’s death

The death of Davido's son Ifeanyi dealt a hard blow to everyone, and some people are still in denial.

Celebrities, as well as other Nigerians, have taken to social media to react to the tragic news as well as send words of comfort to Davido, Chioma, and the rest of their family.

Nigerian singer Slimcase, during his live session, could not believe that despite how tragic the news is, some of his colleagues have moved on to normal business.

