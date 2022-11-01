Video of Man Getting Tackle During Church Leaves People With Questions: “When You Fail to Faint”
- One man got tackled into the crowd at church and the moment was caught on camera for the world to see
- Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared the clip, asking their followers to make sense of what went down
- The people of Mzansi got creative in the comments, dropping some jokes that will have you cry-laughing
When something strange happens during a church service it does not even surprise the people of Mzansi anymore. So, when peeps saw a man getting tackled at church, they immediately turned to humour as an explanation.
From spraying Doom in churchgoers faces to faking resurrections, African pastors have done it all. A little tackle in church is child’s play, really.
Widely followed Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared a video showing, what looks like, the pastor tackling a man into the crowd at church. Totally bizarre!
“What’s going on here?”
Many drop jokes in the comments
There is really no other way to process something like this other than with humour. While some are tired of seeing church be made a mockery of, others have accepted it with laughter.
Take a look at some of the comments:
@nokylicious said:
“This is when you fail to faint and act, then he literally makes you fall.”
@NdairePeter said:
“He should be in WWE wrestling field and not in church most of his gymnastics are borrowed from WWE .”
@TalentNyonie said:
“I know this manoeuvre that's a demon body slam.”
@Tiagodo07503495 said:
“This nonsense is what makes the church a joke.”
@TitanNepster said:
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that there was drama at a church after two congregation members decided to get physical while the preacher hammered the gospel.
TMZ reports that the fight happened at the Olivet Baptist Church in Tennessee on Sunday, December 26. Footage of the melee depicted one man coming up to another man sitting on the front row and started swinging.
The seated guy stood up and started trading blows as they moved out of the camera's view. The preacher unsuccessfully tried bringing back normalcy, as the two did not heed his calls. "Stop it, Marcus. Marcus, come on," Bishop Kevin Adams could be heard saying.
