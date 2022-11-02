A Nigerian lady has made a video showing that the mechanic she called to fix her generator is using an iPhone with three cameras

Funnily describing herself as the real mechanic, many people told her that the man might charge her very high for his service

Some TikTokers argued that generator repairing might not be his only source of income

A Nigerian lady, @ini.phebe, was surprised to see the man she called to repair her generator set using an iPhone. Many said it is an iPhone 13.

In a video she shared on the platform, the man was sitting on what looked like a blue keg as he worked on her generator.

People said that the lady should be ready to pay a high price for repair. Photo source: TikTok/@ini.phebe

Mechanic with iPhone

The lady zoomed in and out on the mechanic's phone, so her followers could see he was not a common repairer.

Some people who reacted to the clip said that the mechanic must either be a hard worker or have other income sources.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of views with more than 700 comments.

Divine Falola947 said:

"Baba no be mechanic, baba na baller."

Lyrical Abdull said:

"E de use mechanic de do backup."

Mansa said:

"I don’t want to be a baller, I want to be a mechanic."

Yungest_ said:

"13pro max for that matter."

Divine_DSN said:

"Oga stand up dey go your house."

elementofafrica said:

"If you price am anyhow, he fit vex leave the work dey go house. At least, the phone fit buy like 2 gen for you."

Micheal19 said:

"My father na example I check him account balance over 4m for Generator when e dey repair daddy u dey wyn me?"

