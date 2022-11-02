An oyinbo kid speaking Yoruba in a video as she sang has got people praising her parents for teaching her well

Dressed in traditional attire with beads on her neck, the kid taught people how elders should be respected

Many social media users said that the clip shows the need for the Yorubas to take up the task of teaching their kids their local language

A video shared by Yooba Media has got people talking about the value of culture and teaching one's children the Yoruba language.

In the clip, a kid who looks Chinese was dressed as a Yoruba child in a blouse, wrapper and headgear.

The little girl dressed in Yoruba attire prostrated in the video. Photo source: @yoruba_blog

Demonstrating Yoruba culture

After singing in Yoruba, the kid demonstrated how both females and males greet their elders. She knelt and prostrated to show this. A part of the song she sang translated as:

"Come out and see us..."

The kid also had traditional beads adorning her neck as she danced and sang. Many people praised her.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments and more than 2,000 likes.

arichinjoe reacted:

"Yorba tradition looks good on her."

recxzy said:

"Na yoruba God go take judge the world on the last day."

layomi_olagunju said:

"Thanks for the good job her mum and dad. @yorubablog please tag the her or parents ' page. Thanks too."

the_classy_village_girl said:

"Her parents should be proud and I am proud on their behalf. My children regardless of societal influence must be culture-imbibed, speaking our language and understanding our way of life are priorities. Being respectful, independent and literate just how my parents raised us."

olorisa4 said:

"I had a vision a while ago and Ifa showed me Asian people are indeed practicing and worshiping Ifa as well . Here's one confirmation. Thank you."

trinitee07 said:

"How lovely, this is very impressive. Well done to parents."

Nigerian lady does voiceover in Yoruba language

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @olabukola01, amazed many people with her very creative voiceover skill in a viral TikTok video.

In the short clip, the lady used the Yoruba language with a sonorous voice to mimic the popular MTN voice that tells customers their airtime is almost getting exhausted.

To portray a cultural look, the lady wore an ankara outfit and maintained a bright smile. She attributed her Yoruba skill to her late grandmother.

