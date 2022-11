A nice teacher has stunned people on the popular app TikTok with her jiggy attitude towards her students in school

In a video making the rounds online, the teacher was spotted dancing sweetly and excitedly with her schoolchildren

Reacting to the clip, several social media users lauded the teacher for taking her time to make the students happy

A teacher has been hailed online after dancing with her students on the assembly ground.

In a video shared via TikTok, the beautiful female teacher showed her dance moves alongside her students.

Teacher dances sweetly with students Photo Credit: @misstemble/TikTok

Source: UGC

The students smiled sweetly as they danced, which attracted positive comments from netizens who came across the clip.

While some lauded the teacher for her amazing gesture, others were more interested in knowing the name and location of the school.

Social media reactions

@judith_njn_za said:

"I think our teachers were boring back in the 90s when we were at high school. This new generation of teachers are fun to watch on TikTok."

@ogyam37 wrote:

"Hhmmm teachers. we make them who they are with all strength but they became bigger and tell us all sorts words that hurt."

@cebomakhos commented:

"You see when you choose a career because you love it , this is what will happen she is enjoying."

@user8223528935360 said:

"Now wish I schools in Kenya had teachers of this calibre they don't even smile,"

@kazeman added:

"Now I wish am one that student, that day will be my best day at school."

@gloriam741 wrote:

"Now I remember one of my Mam mathematic teacher, mam Thandi yoooooo she's always on the mood, hey I miss school guys."

@ifeanyiifendo said:

"Wow dats amazing students need dis at times if my teacher as been dis way to me back in the days @ school I would have passed all my exams."

@shawnvwyk0 stated:

"A great shout out to the teacher. I can see u love ur job.hope we could get more of ur kind. Blessed. some come come to school stressed."

Watch the video below:

