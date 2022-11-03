A viral video on Instagram shows customers at a Chinese restaurant eating in an area ravaged by flood

The video showed the customers eating comfortably despite soaking their feet in dirty water

Some netizens have penned down heartfelt comments regarding the video while others laughed over it

Customers at a restaurant were recently spotted having their meals in a flooded environment.

A video showed hungry customers eating their meals with their feet soaked in water caused by the flood.

Customers eat in flooded restaurant Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: UGC

A peek into the water showed plenty of fish swimming gently as someone filmed the flooded scene.

@mufasatundeednut shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"FLOOD: But life goes on. These people are enjoying themselves eating and lounging. CAN YOU ENJOY YOUR FOOD HERE?"

Mixed reactions trail video

The video has sparked mixed reactions from netizens who saw the clip on Instagram.

While some social media users expressed pity over the situation, others laughed at the video.

Obaksolo said:

"Life no suppose hard reach this. Point and Kill Restaurant."

Koffithaguru stated:

"Afterall new Black Panther movie water dey dere, new Avatar na ways of water. Omi lo laiye jare."

De_vibes_angel wrote:

"Them get mind sha. Me wey de fear fish on a norms?"

Tinohlion said:

"Lol life is easy. Just catch your fish, give the chef to grill for you then pay half price."

Genius_captain001 stated:

"No go reason am o their own flood different from our own naija flood o,na CD and level fish go swing put for your cocktail or jollof rice cos naija flood dey carry orishirishi waka o."

Superconcept.ng commented:

"No be flood I know this restaurant na waterfront restaurant."

Kayjay4kt reacted:

"This one’s no need go market buy fish just put your hand inside water & take as you like."

Itssimplysuuccess said:

"If na for Nigeria now una go dey cry say government no good."

Nella.anyi added:

"I applaud their courage, but it’s a big NO for me!"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng