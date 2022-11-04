A video of two pupils and their teacher dancing together to a catchy song has been circulating online

The entertaining trio is seen dancing in sync as they show off their complex and entertaining moves

The video has received a lot of love from netizens amazed by how laid-back teachers have become in South Africa

From fire dance routines to hilarious pranks and challenges, the teachers and learners of this day and age are living their best lives at school.

A video recently shared by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shows two pupils and a teacher demonstrating a vibey dance routine in a school corridor to a catchy song.

A video of a teacher and two of her pupils busting some serious dance moves had netizens entertained. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

The dance was clearly well rehearsed as the trio danced together in sync and showed off their complex and entertaining moves.

The tweet brought nothing but good vibes and much welcome Friday feels to the timelines, with many netizens surprised by how cool and laid-back teachers have become in Mzansi.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@Rolling_LALA replied:

“I have a question is this a school teacher because in my days we never had them like this.”

@inkomazi_ wrote:

“@Keaobaka_M Niewenhuis and Buys would never .”

@lungi_swa commented:

“Love it...young social workers need to also start making such trends with their clients . I don't know how the council will take it though .”

@KingBishop1st reacted:

“New era of teachers .”

@_AyandaBiyela said:

“Ma 2k are having all the fun in the world shem .”

@jah_vinny_23 commented:

“Lol in our times there were no such teachers.”

