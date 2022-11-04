A heartwarming video shared on TikTok shows a beautiful mother dancing sweetly with her twin daughters

The funny mother got into a dance competition with her twin daughters, but they outshined her with their moves

Social media users have applauded the mother for bringing out time to play and have fun with her little daughters

A mother has shared a video of herself having a great time with her beautiful twin daughters.

The proud mother, identified as @ziphozihlesuthuka on TikTok, shared a video of herself dancing with the girls.

In the heartwarming video, the mother and daughters danced amazingly, but netizens claimed the daughters danced better.

The sweet video showed the girls dancing in line with the beat of a TikTok sound. One even bent and funnily twisted her waist.

Video sparks reactions among Netizens

@user57397650 said:

"Like mother like children."

@queenesty282 stated:

"My lovely twins."

@chizynancy95 wrote:

"True sis. It's free indeed."

@ovuakpochaogheneh stated:

"No be small thing dem Ejime Dey do ooh."

@colling657 reacted:

"The twin babies dey dance pass dier mama. God abeg give me twins for dis life and I will forever be grateful to u o."

@dennisavat89 added:

"D way I desire to give birth to twins ehh. And dese ones Sabi dance. D second one dey bend body lol."

Watch the video below:

