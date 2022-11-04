A young graduate made a funny tweet when she revealed that she boldly applied for a role she was not qualified to fill

During her conversation with the company's representative, the lady said she is a fast learner

Many people who reacted to her post praised her confidence, while others found her move outright funny

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A graduate, Tshisikule Mpho, has gone on Twitter to narrate how her recent job hunting turned out after she applied for a post she was not fit for.

Mpho applied for a senior role she was not qualified to fill. After submitting her CV, the company called her, telling her that her experiences were missing from the document.

A lady applied for a job she was not qualified for. Photo source: iStock Photo

Source: UGC

Lady Without Experience Applied For Job

When they asked her over the phone if she perhaps forgot to update it, the lady said she would learn on the job. The company's HR personnel hung up on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people who reacted to her post said she should have found a more creative answer to tell the company since she already got their attention.

See her post below:

As of the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 100,000 likes with more than 7,000 retweets.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Its_superdave said:

"Oh Nooo. Also a Biochemistry graduate here. Cheers with the search."

@lovvhanaa said:

"I applied for a job as a mechanic accidentally they hired me immediately I had never been more confused in my life."

@Isaac_Mabapa said:

"The receptionist told me never to call again...i was just doing a follow up on the position i applied for."

@ayoitstero said:

"Listen I applied for a position i didn’t know if i was qualified for with no license as a counselor or therapist and got it. I start Monday so shoot ya shots."

@EhinomenID said:

"This is what I've been doing for the past few weeks."

23-Year-Old Black Woman Celebrates Becoming UK's First Black and Blind Barrister

In other news, a beautiful and smart 23-year-old lady has made history as Britain's first blind and Black barrister.

The lady, Jessikah Inaba, qualified last week after a five-year course at a university in London. Jess has been visually impaired since birth due to an eye condition known as Bilateral microphthalmia.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng