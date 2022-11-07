A Nigerian evangelist who preaches in motor parks has rejected an offering given to him by a lady he preached to

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, November 6, the man vehemently refused to take the N30 given to him

TikTok users have swiftly reacted to the video, with many of them insisting that money should not be the aim of preaching

A Nigerian preacher who plies his evangelism in motor parks has rejected an offering from a young lady.

In a video posted on Sunday, November 6, by @youngdrsmilecfr, the preacher was seen arguing as he refused to touch the money.

The Nigerian motor park preacher insisted the N30 offering was not a worthy offering. Photo credit: TikTok/@youngdrsmilecfr.

The young lady told the preacher that she only had 30 Naira (96 Ghana pesewas). He was vehement, insisting that such an offering was too small to be given at all.

Talking to the lady from the bus window, the man of God refused to accept the money, which he felt was not a worthy offering.

Watch the video below:

Reactions As Pastor Rejects Offering

The video has sparked reactions as many TikTok users rushed to the comment section to bare their minds. See a few of what they are saying below:

@Maci Macatti said:

"Pastor don reject am o. God reject Esau own for Bible o."

@daniel commented:

"Benin pastors."

@sawftdallas said:

"All this preachers for Ramat."

@sharp reacted:

"Pastor? Which men of God? She owe you?"

@TRENDY said:

"The man looks familiar sha. Warri to agbarho abi?"

@Profit Alignment commented:

"This no go pass Warri pastor."

@Lopez said:

"Auchi park to Benin."

@victorekwe said:

"As a planet I think we’re going too far."

@user4108152237086 reacted:

"No be pastor be this."

@bigsammy771 reacted:

"Bur you for really use #30 buy iPod if you are not looking down on the man it's better you don't give at all."

