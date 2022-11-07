After completing work on a beautiful new mansion, a Nigerian man took to TikTok to show it off to the world

Posting a video on Monday, November 7, the man named Monibarry said work on the house project progressed gradually

He said the first thing they did was to buy land and later sand to commence the building, which is now standing

A man has posted a TikTok video to celebrate the completion of his new house which he said he started 'small small.'

In the now-viral clip posted on Monday, November 7, the man identified on the platform as Monibarry said the completion of the house is a dream come true.

The man said the work on his house progressed gradually. Photo credit: TikTok/@monibarry01.

Source: UGC

He said in the video that he started the house gradually as he first bought a parcel of land.

After the land was purchased, the building proceeded to the next stage which was the buying of sand.

Today, the house is standing as a magnificent beauty. Monibarry said he gives glory to God, confessing that he is overwhelmed.

The interior of the fine house has stunned many TikTok users who stormed the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

Reactions from TikTok users

@GozzyNation said:

"I tap from your grace bro."

@darqueJoyner reacted:

"When someone is doing well let’s say they are … you’ve done well boss and you’re still doing well."

Nigerian man gifts his parents a new house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man built a nice house for his parents.

He said it took him a long time to achieve, but he never gave up and kept his dreams alive.

His dreams finally came true and he went on Twitter to share and inspire many people.

Source: Legit.ng