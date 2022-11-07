A video of a Nigerian kid struggling to sound so much like the British while talking to her teacher has got peeps talking

The smart student held her breath as she tried to talk about the stomach and what should not be eaten

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said people should do away with the culture of sounding like who they are not

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video that has gone viral online showed the moment a Nigerian kid spoke British English while making an explanation in class.

After she was done talking, her teacher commended her. The way she breathlessly went through her words shows she was taught how to speak that way in school.

Many wondered what is the use of speaking like a British. Photo source: TikTok/@chocho007

Source: UGC

Nigerian Kid Spoke British English

While talking, she made hand gestures to show which words were stressed and unstressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the video's comment section, many Nigerians found it amazing and funny simultaneously. Some said even those abroad do not try that hard to speak like a foreigner.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 400 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

KIM said:

"Even us lot that live in England DONT speak like this."

galore said:

"Me in america using my british accent to sound interesting."

oderaijeomah wondered:

"When will we ever be freeeee?????"

moyssade asked:

"Where are you guys downloading these accents from plssss?"

Somto said:

"Her veins!!! We should really embrace our accents and just speak fluently with it."

ANTHEA said:

"This is why my little cousin who’s never been america has a american accent cause of school."

Forza Speciale said:

"My people will never be free."

Chinese-Looking Kid Speaks Yoruba With Sweet Voice, Teaches People Local Culture

Elsewhere, an oyinbo child caught the attention of social media users after a video of her speaking Yoruba hit the internet.

The child, who seemed Chinese, rocked a Nigerian traditional attire with beads on her neck. In the video, she gave a presentation on respecting elders. Reacting to the clip, netizens emphasized the need to teach one's children their local language.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng