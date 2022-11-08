"She Deserves an Award": Nurse Dances for Sick Little Girl in Sweet Video, Netizens Hail Her
- A nurse has warmed the hearts of people with her kind gesture towards a sick little girl at a hospital
- In a touching video, the kind nurse danced sweetly in the presence of the little girl who laughed all through
- Social media users who spotted the clip on TikTok have taken turns praising the nurse over her jovial attitude
A kind nurse has gone viral after dancing for a sick little girl at a hospital.
A video shared via the popular app, TikTok, showed the nurse in uniform showing off her dance moves to the sick child.
The little girl got so impressed with the nurse as she stared at her all smiles.
At one point, the excited little girl joined the nurse in dancing and almost got up from the bed out of excitement.
Social media reactions
@drwarurujackson said:
"Tell your assessor no need for assessment. You have passed. This is great nursing care."
@crazypure1 wrote:
"Why am I even crying? I wish I could like more than a million times."
@rebeccamokua stated:
"That happiness in their heart will just cure them in Jesus' name be blessed darling."
@derewmu22 commented:
"Sick patient don recover na now. Power of play."
@mercyvelma4 said:
"I'm leaving this comment here so that when someone likes it I will come and watch again, so awesome."
@4290eric added:
"The patient has just forgotten the sickness in him/her. on the other hand, umemponya psychologically. congratulations."
@lovely_19910 stated:
"If you were not a nurse then you could be a teacher. That was enough therapy for that happy soul."
Watch the video below:
Nurse dances before patients
Source: Legit.ng