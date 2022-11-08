A fisherman who was among the first persons to arrive at the site of a plane crash in Tanzania has been awarded N188,000

The man has also been declared a hero and given an automatic job in the fire and rescue brigade for his efforts

The man named Majiliwa Jackson helped rescue a total of 21 passengers in the Precision Air plane that crashed into Lake Victoria on Sunday

A fisherman identified as Majiliwa Jackson has been recognised as a national hero in Tanzania after he helped rescue plane crash victims.

The fisherman's efforts led to the rescue of 21 passengers after the plane plunged into Lake Victoria on Sunday, November 6, The East African reports.

Majiliwa was given automatic job by president Suluhu. Photo credit: @AfricanFactsZone.

Majiliwa was among the first responders to arrive at the scene of the air mishap at Lake Victoria. He has been awarded the sum of N188,000 for his bravery.

The pilot told Majiliwa what to do

Speaking to the BBC, Majiliwa said he and other fishermen arrived at the scene and helped smash the plane's rear door.

He spoke of his communication with the pilot, who told him what to do. His words:

"He directed me to break the window screen. I emerged from the water and asked airport security, who had arrived, if they have any tools that we can use to smash the screen.

"They gave me an axe, but I was stopped by a man with a public announcement speaker from going down and smashing the screen. He said they were already in communication with the pilots and there was no water leakage in the cockpit.

After he was stopped, he dived back and waved goodbye to the pilot.

However, the pilot insisted that he must be rescued from the crashed plane. Majiliwa continued his story:

"He pointed out the cockpit emergency door to me. I swam back up and took a rope and tied it to the door and we tried to pull it with other boats, but the rope broke and hit me in the face and knocked me unconscious. The next thing I know I was here at the hospital."

A total of 19 people perished in the plane crash, which had 43 people on board. The plane, operated by Precision Air, was travelling from the country's capital, Dar es Salaam to Bukoba.

