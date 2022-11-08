A man who vowed to make his parents proud and build a house for them has finally achieved the dream

The man identified on TikTok as SparkleTeedatp posted a video showing the nice house where he has moved his father to

He, however, lamented in the viral video that his mother did not live to witness his dream for her come true

A Nigerian man who just built a house for his father has posted a touching video to show off the new structure.

The man identified on TikTok as Sparkleteedatp shared the photo of the dirty-looking place his father was staying.

The man lamented that his mother who is now late is not here to see his dream come true. Photo credit: TikTok/@sparkleteedatp.

He said he vowed to make his parents proud by building them a new place. The young man lamented that his mother, who is now late, did not live to witness the new house.

My own mansion is next

Sparkleteedatp said that he decided to first build a house for his father before considering himself.

He said his own house is the next one he will build. His words:

"I vowed to build them (mum and dad) a house before mine. Unfortunately mum couldn’t make it to see that happen. Today it’s no longer raining on my dad. Thank you Lord as I wait patiently for my own mansion….amen…iseee."

A lot of people were seen joining Sparkleteedatp to celebrate the completion of his house in the video that has now gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Nigerians on TikTok took to the comment section to congratulate the young man. See a few of what people are saying below:

@nkemwhite said:

"May God continue to bless the works of your hands."

@Rita Benards reacted:

"Congrats senior man."

@CYBOY CHINEDU said:

"Nice one my brother. We are coming. Na man you be we move."

