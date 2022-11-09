A lovely father surprised his daughter on her birthday as he decided to celebrate it in the kid's school

The kid in her school uniform was so surprised to see her dad show up unannounced with a cake

Many people who watched the video of the birthday celebration said that the kid would become so popular in school

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A short video shared by @tykyrykysurprise has shown the moment a father created a beautiful memory with his daughter on her birthday.

The man suddenly showed up without telling her he would be coming to her school. Immediately the daughter saw him, she ran towards him and hugged her father tight.

People said that the daughter will become popular in the school. Photo source: TikTok/@tykyrykysurprise

Source: UGC

Father shows love to child on her birthday

Another part of the video captured the moment a cake was placed on a stool in front of her as she danced with her friends in school uniforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She later pulled out a long roll of N100 notes from the middle of the cake. It was such an amazing thing to watch.

See the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 100 comments with over 20,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

grace oye said:

"All those children go disturb their parent for house oo."

Adelabu Damilola said:

"She go turn celebrity before she comot for that school."

Ighodalo Knowledge said:

"When i saw her face, I knew she was a rich kid even before I saw her dad."

Best said:

"Nobody is talking about the boy with his hands on his head."

Crazy but pretty said:

"All this teacher go find way to grab money ehhhhh."

Ademi said:

"Best loved student in school asap….we had a student in our class then that we always can’t wait for her birthday to come every year."

Son celebrates his dad's birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a young man, @augustineyoungturn, celebrating his dad's birthday as he sprayed naira notes on him warmed hearts.

In the clip, the celebrant sat on the couch holding a framed photo of himself as the son celebrated him with naira notes.

As he was spraying money, a man in jeans shorts also sat on a sofa near the celebrant. A kid crawled into the naira notes scattered on the floor as she played around.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng