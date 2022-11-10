A little boy's chilled moves won him some new fans in SA, with peeps digging his adorable vibe

The high-energy child showed up in some popular clips because of his entertaining antics and spirit

Mzansi peeps loved the energy of the clip and commented on the kid's infectious and mesmerising demeanour

Bhut Omdala had Mzansi peeps smiling from ear-to-ear when he dished out chilled moves that won him over some new fans.

A sweet child's chilled vibes had SA peeps enthralled by his undeniable cuteness. Images: @Rathipa_Rampedi/ Twitter

@Rathipa_Rampedi shared the clip to motivate peeps for the day ahead. The clip starts with the adorable child stating that he was about to go to school, but before he could leave, he wanted to dance. The Twitter post drew in curious peeps.

The kid introduces himself as Bhut Omdala in one of his other popular videos, and the name has stuck with him ever since. The little boy moves around easily and focuses his attention on the impressive footwork.

Kids having a fun time and dancing around is what most peeps watch to lift up their moods. Several folks in the comment section talked about how happy the clip made them, and others discussed his demeanour and personality. See the comments below:

@jah_vinny_23 said:

"Bhut Omdala on the ones and twos "

@Luthando2789 mentioned:

"Waittt how old is he?? Mara yena he's such a vibe shame"

@Matema_ commented:

"No, but why is he so young yet so elderly?"

@RealManKev posted:

"Lol this boy is the whole mood "

@Lee43752139 shared:

"I need this energy every morning "

@mbathambali493 said:

"The way I'm not a morning person! I'd cry every morning if this were my child "

@IronicVector mentioned:

"In the meantime, transport is waiting outside making noise for the whole community while insizwabulla is dancing."

@MichaelMolefi4 commented:

"I don't remember being this happy when I had to go to school "

