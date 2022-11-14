A major scandal has hit the once very happy marriage between Chioma Jasmine Okafor, the daughter of veteran actor Mr Ibu, and her hubby

The content creator, early on Monday, November 14, 2022, stirred reactions online after she took to her social media platform to announce the end of her marriage

Chioma, in the public statement, noted that she had to call it an end between herself and her husband because of a lie he told her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media content creator and daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Mr Ibu, Chioma Jasmine Okafor, has created a massive outburst of reactions online as she takes to Instagram to announce the end of her marriage.

Jasmine Okafor tied the knot with her husband earlier this year after dating for two months. However, the once sweet lovey-dovey relationship seems to have hit the rock as fast as it started.

Mr Ibu's daughter Lady Jasmine announces the end of her nine months marriage on the gram. Photo credit:@ladyjasminec

Source: UGC

Mr Ibu's daughter, in a shocking revelation early on Monday morning, November 14, 2022, took to her social media page to announce the end of her nine-month-old marriage.

In a statement posted on her page, Chioma Okafor disclosed her reason for calling it quits with her husband. She revealed that her partner lied to her about his divorce from his ex-wife and about having three kids from his previous marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Chioma Okafor's public statement announcing the end of her marriage below:

See how netizens reacted to Chioma Okafor's statement about ending her marriage:

@ladygifted2:

"I remembered reading about your post on how you met him on TikTok, few days you knew him all and got married, through that many believed that love doesn't waste time, maybe he needed time to unfold the truth, this truth doesn't just come out in some days because he was the one that approached, maybe he was afraid of losing you, he needed some time to unfold."

@adorableechizzy:

"God, I refuse to tap on any sweet thing on any gram again."

@jane_kreative:

"You where too fast….too fast…men need to be studied that’s called courtship for at least 2 years."

@lisaimen94:

"You don’t need to post this sha, deal with it personally, the internet is never the right place to bring family or personal issues."

@kay.mumtwins:

"Please take this down. Deal with the personally."

@dubai_socialist:

"That thing you call love was just cruise, and don't expect God to forgive you when you can't forgive your fellow human being and your husband at that, please next time don't go for a man you meant on TikTok.

@sucesful001:

"What you did was right how would he lie about his kid nothing concern us with him ex but person wey lie say hin nor get pikin wetin that person nor con fit do."

@its_salamotu:

"People underestimate the power of an honest conversation and a romance based on true feelings. He should have let her know the truth and let her be the one to decide for herself. One lie can make someone question everything single thing! Just one lie!"

Mr Ibu welcomes his daughter’s ‘Americana’ hubby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Lady Jasmine, daughter of veteran comic actor Mr Ibu, clocked a new age some days ago, and friends and family members lovingly celebrated her.

Interestingly, it was also her first birthday as a married woman, and she got the chance to celebrate with her darling husband.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jasmine happily shared a video showing the moment her US-based husband arrived in Nigeria for the first time to celebrate with her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng