Twitter user @Mpho_Mmasechaba was recently surprised in the most unexpected way by her mommy dearest

Taking to social media, the grateful daughter revealed that her mother bought her a brand-new Toyota Fortuner

Speaking to Briefly News, the young said the unexpected gift would make a huge difference in her volunteer work with less fortunate children

@Mpho_Mmasechaba also posted photos and videos from the beautiful moment, leaving many netizens speechless

One overjoyed woman took to social media to share her delight after her mother surprised her with a brand-new car.

Congratulations poured in for a woman who was surprised with keys to her new ride from her mother. Image: @Mpho_Mmasechaba/Twitter

Twitter user @Mpho_Mmasechaba posted photos and videos from the cherished moment at the dealership after her mother bought her a new Toyota Fortuner.

In one of the clips, the mother can be heard telling her daughter, "this is for you," as she points to the large vehicle, leaving her baby girl overcome with emotion. They can also be seen in a warm embrace in the photos. Urgh, what a precious sight!

"My mom bought me a CAR I can't stop crying," @Mpho_Mmasechaba wrote.

YEN.com.gh got in touch with Mpho, who shared that she had no idea what her mother, had in store for her as she was under the impression that she was just helping her mother run an errand at Toyota.

Mpho disclosed how the amazing gift would make a huge difference in her volunteer work with less fortunate children through an NPO started by her mother.

"I volunteer for the less fortunate, and I used to walk miles to go ask for donations when I didn’t have money for transport. I stay with my aunt, and I walk to the kitchen where I prepare meals, which is an hour and 30 minutes away, just so kids can eat and go to school.

“When people would ask me to come pick up vegetables or groceries, I would ask my mom to leave everything and come pick me up so we can go collect them. Now I will reach more kids, I will be able drive to go ask for donations, and collect food. I love what I do. I love serving kids. Kids love me,” said a grateful Mpho.

She added that although the job comes with its struggles, she would never complain about volunteering without an income because she always knew one day, God would reward her.

YEN.com.gh also previously wrote on this inspiring mother-and-daughter duo when @Mpho_Mmasechaba shared a sweet post about helping her mother with her food vendor business while she was away at a funeral.

She revealed that her mother sells food on the streets to make money. However, since the mother was away attending a funeral over the weekend - with little to no time to prepare and cook food to sell for the coming week - she climbed in to assist, winning over the hearts of many netizens with her kindness.

South African social media users were beyond pleased for the young woman and flooded her post with love and congratulatory messages.

@Collen_KM said:

"Congratulations Mpho, I am so happy for you… here is a voice note of me singing a congratulatory song dedicated to you ."

"@CThandazagirl wrote:

Father we plead the blood of Jesus upon this car & the family. We come against the spirits of accidents, hijackings, robbery & kidnappings. Please command your angels concerning them. Always in the company of your holy spirit . Every blessing be 4 your glory & honour. Amen.”

@ItsYourGirlVoni responded:

"Let me go show my mom, she needs to see what her peers are doing ."

@DRFourpipe commented:

"Congratulations to you and God bless your mom ."

@TumeloMaboea said:

"Congratulations you deserve this!"

@Aunty_Lerato replied:

"She does. The kids you feed, say a little prayer for you each time. This is a thank you from God!"

