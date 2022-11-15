Twin brothers, Taiwo Sanuade David and Kehinde Sanuade Daniel, have bagged first-class

The two young men both studied law and had their convocation on the same day at the University of Ibadan

One of them, Taiwo posted nice photos on Facebook to celebrate the great achievement and they went viral

Taiwo and Kehinde Sanuade who are twin brothers have bagged first-class from the University of Ibadan.

One of the young men, Taiwo posted the good news on Facebook on Monday, November 14, to celebrate the feat.

The twin brothers, Kehinde and Taiwo both studied law. Photo credit: Sanuade Taiwo David.

Taiwo and Kehinde both studied law and had their convocation on the same day, which made their story all the more amazing.

Sharing the photos, Taiwo wrote on Facebook:

"Happy Convocation to us: SANUADE, Taiwo David (LL.B) (UI) (First Class Honours) and SANUADE, Kehinde Daniel (LL.B) (UI) (First Class Honours). Thank you Jesus. The honour of this is for Jesus who has graciously given us wisdom and the necessary resources to pull this through."

Reactions from Facebook users

Ernest Oddiri said:

"Yes! Here they are! First Class Twins from the First Class University, UI, Ibadan, from the First Class course, Law! First Class brains doing things in a First Class manner! Congrats on your success. Go to the Law School and come out with outstanding First Class results."

Adekunle Kolawole said:

"I'm happy for you. The lord is your strength. Thanks to almighty Jesus. This is your beginning of success. More success in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Amen."

Hezekiah Olaniran said:

"Congratulations. This is amazing. All glory be to the Lord Jesus Christ our saviour who had made this possible. I wish you success in all your future endeavours."

Izuchukwu John said:

"Congratulations my dear brothers. I am particularly glad for you guys. Greater heights still."

