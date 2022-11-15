A beautiful young lady shared a short video to show how she stayed with her boyfriend who never had anything

To show that her patience to stay in the relationship paid off, she captured both of them in the man's car

Many who reacted to the lady's video wanted to know if staying with a man for his potential is now an achievement

A young lady, @stella26970, has shared a short video of how she and her lover both looked when the boyfriend had nothing.

Seconds into the TikTok video, the lady's man came on screen, looking all classy in a better set of clothes as they drove in a car.

Many people praised the lady's patience. Photo source: TikTok/@stella26970

Sweet couple's transformation

At the start of the viral video, the lovers took a photo in a room that looked somewhat rough and bland.

Many praised the lady for being patient enough at a time when others would not stay in a relationship with a poor man.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

vienaseth said:

"And now we coming for him."

Mayberlynne said:

"Now wait until he finds the woman of his dreams."

Denis Shegwando said:

"You were nothing too."

kateshawing said:

"You stayed for his future money."

@3sham6 said:

"Atleast he had brains and dreams but some have nothing."

user5689350298875 said:

"You stay because you saw he had a vision. Please don't stay when somebody don't have a vision or they can't figure their fuyure."

Gabriella 256 said:

"Y’all I stayed and he still has nothing I’m running for my life."

Miss Queen said:

"But l can see there he had couch you people are sitting on."

Oluwalana Sunday Samuel said:

"Now that he has something, what do you have?"

Kelvin.Carl's said:

"Every man has the potential the lucky woman notices the man near the finish line."

B said:

"'I stayed when he had nothing' is now an achievement."

Another lady stays with poor boyfriend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady with the handle @barbie_lucienne shared a video to show off her lover who she stayed with when he had nothing.

The lady revealed that when she started dating him, the man did not even have a mobile phone. His financial ability was that low.

Some seconds into the video, both of them were seen in a Mercedes Benz as they held hands like sweet lovers.

