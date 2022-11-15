“I Stayed With Him When He Had Nothing”: Lady Shares Transformation Video of Her & Boyfriend in Car
- A beautiful young lady shared a short video to show how she stayed with her boyfriend who never had anything
- To show that her patience to stay in the relationship paid off, she captured both of them in the man's car
- Many who reacted to the lady's video wanted to know if staying with a man for his potential is now an achievement
A young lady, @stella26970, has shared a short video of how she and her lover both looked when the boyfriend had nothing.
Seconds into the TikTok video, the lady's man came on screen, looking all classy in a better set of clothes as they drove in a car.
Sweet couple's transformation
At the start of the viral video, the lovers took a photo in a room that looked somewhat rough and bland.
"Finally met the guy disturbing my daughter": Man shares funny video of kid waving at his child after school
Many praised the lady for being patient enough at a time when others would not stay in a relationship with a poor man.
Watch the video below:
As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and thousands of likes.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
vienaseth said:
"And now we coming for him."
Mayberlynne said:
"Now wait until he finds the woman of his dreams."
Denis Shegwando said:
"You were nothing too."
kateshawing said:
"You stayed for his future money."
@3sham6 said:
"Atleast he had brains and dreams but some have nothing."
user5689350298875 said:
"You stay because you saw he had a vision. Please don't stay when somebody don't have a vision or they can't figure their fuyure."
Gabriella 256 said:
"Y’all I stayed and he still has nothing I’m running for my life."
Miss Queen said:
"But l can see there he had couch you people are sitting on."
Oluwalana Sunday Samuel said:
"Now that he has something, what do you have?"
Kelvin.Carl's said:
"Every man has the potential the lucky woman notices the man near the finish line."
B said:
"'I stayed when he had nothing' is now an achievement."
Another lady stays with poor boyfriend
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady with the handle @barbie_lucienne shared a video to show off her lover who she stayed with when he had nothing.
The lady revealed that when she started dating him, the man did not even have a mobile phone. His financial ability was that low.
Some seconds into the video, both of them were seen in a Mercedes Benz as they held hands like sweet lovers.
Source: Legit.ng