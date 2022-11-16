A man who used his GH₵1,644 scholarship money to get Union Bank shares has regretted his decision years after

In 2022, the man found out that the invested sum had been terribly reduced to GH₵164, much to his utter dismay

Many people shared their experiences with investment and how they have also dealt with losses over the years

A Nigerian man, Donald, on Monday, November 14, went on Twitter to talk about how his GH₵1,644 investment in 2005 turned very bad.

The man said he used his undergraduate scholarship fund to buy Union Bank shares.

In 2022 when he was given a Mandatory Takeover Form to fill out as Titan Trust owned the bank, he surprisingly found out that the sum has reduced to GH₵164.

Many people said they also lost money in different investments. Photo source: @Don_Kane, Premium Times

Source: UGC

Investment in Union Bank shares goes bad

Donald, in his tweet, said that the lesson he learnt from it all is that people should enjoy their money. In his words:

"Chop your money. YOLO!"

The man added that he could have given himself a good treat back in 2005 with the invested sum. He again stressed that people spend their wealth. He said:

"Chop your money! If capitalism no chop am, next of kin go chop am. Chop am use floss."

See his post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Chidiadiele1 said:

"I'm guessing you didn't have enough knowledge of these before starting out. It's not every stock you hodl for long. Know this and know the game. Some you take profit, sale and diversify."

@moyo54 said:

"…lesson should be invest in a stable currency and blue chip companies which are growing."

@ajulunzewi said:

"With 50k at 2005 prices you will be alternating between Jives & that Nkwobi joint at Odenigbo. Total shutdown."

@kendragon101 said:

"I sold those same shares at 41 naira. Made over a million in profit. Then I got over confident aspa investment guru. Carried my full share of my inheritance and invested in Zenith, DAAR, Spring etc... I still haven't recovered from the loss."

@EmzzyInteriors said:

"I bought 10k Intercontinental bank shares 15years back.i don't even know how to look for it now cos the value fit make person sad."

Source: Legit.ng