A mother, father and their four children died on Saturday, October 8, after they had just had their dinner

Weeks after the terrible event, the extended family of the deceased announced their burial arrangement to be held in November

Nigerians who reacted to the news were sad as some kept asking who could have been responsible for the family's death

A media personality, Amanda Chisom, has on her Facebook page shared the burial details of a family of four children who all died on Saturday, October 8.

According to the information printed on the poster by the family, the children and their parents died after they all had their dinner.

The couple and their kids will be buried in November. Photo source: Amanda Chisom.

Burial arrangements announced

The children are between the ages of 3 and 12. Their father, Augustine Tochukwu Nwokedi was aged 41 years, while his wife, Josephine Nkeiru was 39 years old.

Their funeral has been slated for Tuesday, November 29, and it will be taking place in Anambra state.

See her post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 1,000 comments. Below are some of them:

Mirabel Ifada Yinlayefa said:

"Lord have mercy. Chai. This is very painful."

Eziukwu Lilian Ani said:

"Jesus this is too much."

Lilian Chizoba said:

"I hope the person that did this is happily sipping his or her alcohol. Nawaooo. Chineke bịa kpọrọ m boi. This wickedness is on the high side."

Ayodele Elizabeth Foluke said:

"One generation don go like this. Hmm!"

Chikezie Chico said:

"Omo this is too much to bear Kia, may their soul rest in peace Amen."

Oge Fynn said:

"Oh My God. This is heart wrenching. After eating dinner? Why are people so wicked? What were they dragging?."

Chidiogo Sonia said:

"This is heartbreaking, the whole family wiped out, the heart of men are evil."

Source: Legit.ng